An employee prepares pineapple juice at the Courtyard restaurant at the Marriott hotel in Taipei. Photo: AFP
Taiwan gets creative with pineapples to offset Beijing’s ban
- Beijing imposed a ban on the fruit on March 1, citing the discovery of pests, sending panic among farmers
- Social media has since been filled with calls for consumers to buy pineapples, while restaurants are coming up with ever more ways to add the fruit to their menus
Topic | Taiwan
