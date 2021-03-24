The former head of Xinjiang police department’s criminal investigation division has been charged with corruption. Photo: Kyodo News Stills via Getty Image The former head of Xinjiang police department’s criminal investigation division has been charged with corruption. Photo: Kyodo News Stills via Getty Image
Xinjiang
Corruption in China: retired Xinjiang police chief to face trial on bribery charges

  • Huang Yabo, former head of criminal investigation division, was accused by Chinese media in 2018 of helping suspects in a US$307 million loan scam to evade justice
  • Retired official will stand trial in the city of Hami, Supreme People’s Procuratorate says

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 6:03pm, 24 Mar, 2021

