The former head of Xinjiang police department’s criminal investigation division has been charged with corruption. Photo: Kyodo News Stills via Getty Image
Corruption in China: retired Xinjiang police chief to face trial on bribery charges
- Huang Yabo, former head of criminal investigation division, was accused by Chinese media in 2018 of helping suspects in a US$307 million loan scam to evade justice
- Retired official will stand trial in the city of Hami, Supreme People’s Procuratorate says
Topic | Xinjiang
The former head of Xinjiang police department’s criminal investigation division has been charged with corruption. Photo: Kyodo News Stills via Getty Image