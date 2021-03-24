People visit a prototype of China’s new superfast maglev train in Chengdu in January. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong is part of national plan for high-speed maglev train network, transport ministry says
- ‘We will introduce the high-speed maglev train to Hong Kong as soon as possible so [the city] can ride on the express train of the mainland’s development,” vice-minister Wang Zhiqing says
- But train capable of top speed of 600km/h still in development, ministry’s top engineer says
Topic | China economy
