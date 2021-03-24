H&M has 520 stores in China. Photo: Reuters H&M has 520 stores in China. Photo: Reuters
H&M has 520 stores in China. Photo: Reuters
Xinjiang
China /  Politics

H&M under fire in China over refusal to buy Xinjiang cotton

  • Chinese celebrities cut ties, and products removed from online e-commerce platforms as clothing company criticised
  • Retailer’s China operations says its position on sourcing is not political

Topic |   Xinjiang
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 11:27pm, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
H&M has 520 stores in China. Photo: Reuters H&M has 520 stores in China. Photo: Reuters
H&M has 520 stores in China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE