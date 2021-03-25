Low water levels at Baoshan second reservoir in Hsinchu show the impact of Taiwan’s drought. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan chip makers’ water supplies cut as drought threatens island’s reserves
- Authorities cut supply to companies in two major science parks by 15 per cent, with reservoirs in several parts of central Taiwan dangerously low
- Dry spell pressures government to ensure supply to water-intensive industries such as the island’s world-leading semiconductor manufacturing
Topic | Taiwan
Low water levels at Baoshan second reservoir in Hsinchu show the impact of Taiwan’s drought. Photo: Reuters