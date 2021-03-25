Beijing plans to increase nuclear power generation capacity significantly in the next five years. Photo: Xinhua Beijing plans to increase nuclear power generation capacity significantly in the next five years. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing plans to increase nuclear power generation capacity significantly in the next five years. Photo: Xinhua
Climate change
China /  Politics

China sets up nuclear safety committee to boost 2060 carbon neutral efforts

  • Committee will create ‘strict and high’ nuclear safety standard, government says
  • Nuclear power generation capacity is set to increase, with nuclear having a role if China is to cut its carbon dioxide emissions

Topic |   Climate change
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:15pm, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing plans to increase nuclear power generation capacity significantly in the next five years. Photo: Xinhua Beijing plans to increase nuclear power generation capacity significantly in the next five years. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing plans to increase nuclear power generation capacity significantly in the next five years. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE