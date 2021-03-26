A researcher looks at seedlings cultivated in nutrient solution at the National Germplasm Resource Bank in Guangxi. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images A researcher looks at seedlings cultivated in nutrient solution at the National Germplasm Resource Bank in Guangxi. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
China to carry out census of its agricultural germplasm resources

  • ‘To achieve self-sufficiency of seed resources, the country must strengthen the protection and use of germplasm resources,’ agriculture ministry says
  • Qinghai-Tibet plateau will be focus of census, it says

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 8:00am, 26 Mar, 2021

