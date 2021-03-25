Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi (right) during his five-day trip to Xinjiang. Photo: Handout
Police chief lashes out at ‘attempts to use Xinjiang to contain China’
- Zhao Kezhi made the remarks on a visit to the region, saying cooperation on counterterrorism must be stepped up
- Beijing is facing mounting pressure and sanctions over its treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang
