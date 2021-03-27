The preferential trade agreement reduces tariffs on a list of Taiwanese and mainland products and allows access to service sectors. Photo: EPA-EFE
Fate of trade pact hangs in the balance amid Beijing-Taipei tensions
- A 10-year deadline for the ECFA to become a full free-trade deal has passed and neither side has taken action
- There are growing voices in mainland China calling for Beijing to end the agreement but observers say that’s unlikely
Topic | Taiwan
