The preferential trade agreement reduces tariffs on a list of Taiwanese and mainland products and allows access to service sectors. Photo: EPA-EFE The preferential trade agreement reduces tariffs on a list of Taiwanese and mainland products and allows access to service sectors. Photo: EPA-EFE
Fate of trade pact hangs in the balance amid Beijing-Taipei tensions

  • A 10-year deadline for the ECFA to become a full free-trade deal has passed and neither side has taken action
  • There are growing voices in mainland China calling for Beijing to end the agreement but observers say that’s unlikely

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 6:00am, 27 Mar, 2021

