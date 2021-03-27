A 2019 report by Chinese researchers estimated that between eight and 12 per cent of the country’s 270 million children had experienced some form of sexual assault. Photo: Shutterstock A 2019 report by Chinese researchers estimated that between eight and 12 per cent of the country’s 270 million children had experienced some form of sexual assault. Photo: Shutterstock
A 2019 report by Chinese researchers estimated that between eight and 12 per cent of the country’s 270 million children had experienced some form of sexual assault. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

Chinese man given 12 years in prison for raping 10-year-old girl

  • Child from east China’s Shandong province was seen by doctors in August and found to be five months pregnant
  • Conviction was first in province under a new central government scheme to better protect children from abuse

Topic |   Children in China
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 2:51pm, 27 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A 2019 report by Chinese researchers estimated that between eight and 12 per cent of the country’s 270 million children had experienced some form of sexual assault. Photo: Shutterstock A 2019 report by Chinese researchers estimated that between eight and 12 per cent of the country’s 270 million children had experienced some form of sexual assault. Photo: Shutterstock
A 2019 report by Chinese researchers estimated that between eight and 12 per cent of the country’s 270 million children had experienced some form of sexual assault. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE