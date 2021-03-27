A 2019 report by Chinese researchers estimated that between eight and 12 per cent of the country’s 270 million children had experienced some form of sexual assault. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese man given 12 years in prison for raping 10-year-old girl
- Child from east China’s Shandong province was seen by doctors in August and found to be five months pregnant
- Conviction was first in province under a new central government scheme to better protect children from abuse
Topic | Children in China
