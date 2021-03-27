Wang Yang pictured during a visit to a Uygur family in Urumqi, the region’s capital. Photo: Xinhua Wang Yang pictured during a visit to a Uygur family in Urumqi, the region’s capital. Photo: Xinhua
China to step up use of Mandarin in Xinjiang schools in face of growing international outcry over policies

  • Officials are also told they must work to make Islam more compatible with Chinese socialist values
  • Beijing’s policies in the region have faced growing criticism internationally, with the EU imposing its first sanctions on China in decades

Mimi Lau
Updated: 9:14pm, 27 Mar, 2021

