Wang Yang pictured during a visit to a Uygur family in Urumqi, the region’s capital. Photo: Xinhua
China to step up use of Mandarin in Xinjiang schools in face of growing international outcry over policies
- Officials are also told they must work to make Islam more compatible with Chinese socialist values
- Beijing’s policies in the region have faced growing criticism internationally, with the EU imposing its first sanctions on China in decades
Topic | Xinjiang
