A pedestrian outside a Nike store in Shanghai on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese boycott against Nike and Adidas over Xinjiang cotton appears to be losing steam
- The two international sportswear brands remained visible on major e-commerce sites and a special Nike offer sold out quickly
- Celebrities have cut ties with firms that expressed concern about forced labour, but the country’s national soccer team has not followed suit
Topic | Xinjiang
