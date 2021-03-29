China says its policies in Xinjiang are necessary to prevent terrorism. Photo: Xinhua
Xinjiang: China to target ‘corrupt’ officials in state TV broadcast
- Latest programme will expose double-dealing Xinjiang officials and ‘previously undislosed anti-terrorism cases’, nationalistic tabloid Global Times says
- Attempt to justify Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang follows wave of international sanctions on Chinese officials and bodies
Topic | Xinjiang
China says its policies in Xinjiang are necessary to prevent terrorism. Photo: Xinhua