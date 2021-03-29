Xinjiang is China’s biggest producer of cotton. Photo: XInhua Xinjiang is China’s biggest producer of cotton. Photo: XInhua
China /  Politics

Chinese branch of Better Cotton Initiative challenges headquarters and says it has found no evidence of Xinjiang forced labour

  • State media tries to highlight rift as Beijing seeks to challenge claims of human rights abuses in region
  • International fashion brands, including H&M, have been hit by calls for a boycott over decision to stop using Xinjiang cotton

Topic |   Xinjiang cotton row
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 10:47pm, 29 Mar, 2021

