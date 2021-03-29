Protesters in Myanmar hiding behind a makeshift barricade in Yangon. Photo: AFP
US suspends trade deal with Myanmar after junta’s deadly crackdown
- ‘The killing of peaceful protesters, students, workers, labour leaders, medics and children has shocked the conscience of the international community,’ US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said
- The statement effectively removes Myanmar from the Generalised System of Preferences, in which the US grants duty-free access to some imports from developing nations
