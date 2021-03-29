Protesters in Myanmar hiding behind a makeshift barricade in Yangon. Photo: AFP Protesters in Myanmar hiding behind a makeshift barricade in Yangon. Photo: AFP
Protesters in Myanmar hiding behind a makeshift barricade in Yangon. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
China /  Politics

US suspends trade deal with Myanmar after junta’s deadly crackdown

  • ‘The killing of peaceful protesters, students, workers, labour leaders, medics and children has shocked the conscience of the international community,’ US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said
  • The statement effectively removes Myanmar from the Generalised System of Preferences, in which the US grants duty-free access to some imports from developing nations

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:56pm, 29 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters in Myanmar hiding behind a makeshift barricade in Yangon. Photo: AFP Protesters in Myanmar hiding behind a makeshift barricade in Yangon. Photo: AFP
Protesters in Myanmar hiding behind a makeshift barricade in Yangon. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE