Chen Qiushi, who was taken away by police after reporting from Wuhan in the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Handout Chen Qiushi, who was taken away by police after reporting from Wuhan in the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Handout
Wuhan citizen journalist Chen Qiushi under surveillance but may escape prosecution

  • Close friend says the lawyer’s health has improved under his parents’ care since he was taken away for Covid-19 reports
  • No sign that authorities are intending to file charges but his movements remain restricted

Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau
Updated: 8:30pm, 31 Mar, 2021

