Chen Qiushi, who was taken away by police after reporting from Wuhan in the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Handout
Wuhan citizen journalist Chen Qiushi under surveillance but may escape prosecution
- Close friend says the lawyer’s health has improved under his parents’ care since he was taken away for Covid-19 reports
- No sign that authorities are intending to file charges but his movements remain restricted
Topic | Human rights in China
Chen Qiushi, who was taken away by police after reporting from Wuhan in the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Handout