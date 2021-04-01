The first travellers leave Taiwan for Palau on Thursday for a an inaugural four-day trip. Photo: EPA-EFE The first travellers leave Taiwan for Palau on Thursday for a an inaugural four-day trip. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lift-off for Taiwan-Palau travel bubble despite high price and pandemic terms and conditions

  • The quarantine-free arrangement allows Taiwanese to escape to Micronesia – as long as they are comfortable with Covid-19 tests and staying with the group
  • The first China Airlines flight leaves for Palau on Thursday but critics say the trip is too expensive and the coronavirus measures too restrictive for it to be enjoyable

Updated: 7:00am, 1 Apr, 2021

