The first travellers leave Taiwan for Palau on Thursday for a an inaugural four-day trip. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lift-off for Taiwan-Palau travel bubble despite high price and pandemic terms and conditions
- The quarantine-free arrangement allows Taiwanese to escape to Micronesia – as long as they are comfortable with Covid-19 tests and staying with the group
- The first China Airlines flight leaves for Palau on Thursday but critics say the trip is too expensive and the coronavirus measures too restrictive for it to be enjoyable
The first travellers leave Taiwan for Palau on Thursday for a an inaugural four-day trip. Photo: EPA-EFE