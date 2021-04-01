Designer Zhou Li holds a cotton bouquet after her autumn/winter 2021 collection show, during China Fashion Week in Beijin on March 30. Photo: Reuters
‘Xinjiang cotton is my love’: designers and models put patriotism on show at China Fashion Week
- Fashion designer Zhou Li says her garments on the catwalk are made exclusively with Xinjiang cotton and her designs support the people of the region
- Young Chinese show national unity and pride while rejecting Western claims of forced labour to produce Chinese cotton
