A worker clears rubbish from the Yellow River, where a survey of sewers is to be carried out to identify sources of pollution. Photo: AP
China begins survey of Yellow River sewers to find sources of pollution
- Inspections of the sewers are expected to be completed within two years
- It is the latest effort to gauge and control the pollution in China’s major rivers
Topic | Environment
