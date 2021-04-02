China’s demand for green finance could increase by up to 123 trillion yuan from 2014 to 2030. Photo: AP Photo China’s demand for green finance could increase by up to 123 trillion yuan from 2014 to 2030. Photo: AP Photo
China’s demand for green finance could increase by up to 123 trillion yuan from 2014 to 2030. Photo: AP Photo
Explainers
China /  Politics

Explainer |
What is green finance, and why is it important to China’s carbon neutral goal?

  • China has quickly expanded to become the world’s second-largest green bond market after the United States
  • To become carbon neutral, China must have policies for green and low-carbon development, Premier Li Keqiang said in his 2021 government work report

Topic |   Explainers
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 9:30pm, 2 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s demand for green finance could increase by up to 123 trillion yuan from 2014 to 2030. Photo: AP Photo China’s demand for green finance could increase by up to 123 trillion yuan from 2014 to 2030. Photo: AP Photo
China’s demand for green finance could increase by up to 123 trillion yuan from 2014 to 2030. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE