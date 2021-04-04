A man places flowers on a gravestone in Beijing on Saturday, the first day of the annual Ching Ming Festival. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ching Ming Festival: Chinese air travel soars on first day of holiday
- Domestic passenger numbers almost back to pre-pandemic levels as 1.5 million people take to the skies on Saturday
- An estimated 14 million people were expected to travel by train on the first day of the annual tomb-sweeping festival
Topic | Aviation
A man places flowers on a gravestone in Beijing on Saturday, the first day of the annual Ching Ming Festival. Photo: EPA-EFE