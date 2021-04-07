Chinese health authorities have stepped up efforts to encourage more people to get the Covid-19 jab. Photo: Xinhua Chinese health authorities have stepped up efforts to encourage more people to get the Covid-19 jab. Photo: Xinhua
China says Covid-19 jabs are safe for people with allergies amid vaccine push

  • Health official tells state television that serious reactions like anaphylactic shock have occurred at a rate of less than 1 in 100 million
  • Vaccination roll-out has fallen behind those of other countries, and Beijing wants 40 per cent of the population immunised by June

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 7 Apr, 2021

Chinese health authorities have stepped up efforts to encourage more people to get the Covid-19 jab. Photo: Xinhua Chinese health authorities have stepped up efforts to encourage more people to get the Covid-19 jab. Photo: Xinhua
