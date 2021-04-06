China hailed the success of its targeted anti-poverty initiatives. Photo: Xinhua
China highlights success in fighting poverty and says world can benefit from the lessons it offers
- Beijing says it can share its knowledge with other countries and adds they can also benefit from its Belt and Road Initiative
- Report comes as China faces increasing international criticism over Xinjiang, and one observer says highlighting successes is its way of countering criticism
