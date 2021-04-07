Many of China’s minorities live in the country’s most remote and impoverished areas. Photo: Xinhua
China says it lifted millions of ethnic minorities out of poverty in the past five years
- White paper hailing Beijing’s successes said 15.6 million people in the eight poorest provinces and regions had benefited from the anti-poverty drive
- Report does not directly address growing outcry over its actions in Xinjiang, but stresses benefits of economic development for ethnic minorities
Topic | Poverty in China
Many of China’s minorities live in the country’s most remote and impoverished areas. Photo: Xinhua