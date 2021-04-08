Sattar Sawut was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve after being found guilty of separatism and taking bribes. Photo: Weibo
Uygur ex-head of Xinjiang education department gets suspended death sentence
- Sattar Sawut found guilty of separatism and taking bribes linked to publication of ‘problematic’ school textbooks, court says
- Five other Uygurs given heavy sentences, while former head of Xinjiang department of justice gets suspended death sentence in separate case
Topic | Xinjiang
Sattar Sawut was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve after being found guilty of separatism and taking bribes. Photo: Weibo