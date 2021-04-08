Gong Yunzun was dismissed from the top Communist Party job in Ruili because of his handling of coronavirus outbreaks and prevention measures. Photo: Handout Gong Yunzun was dismissed from the top Communist Party job in Ruili because of his handling of coronavirus outbreaks and prevention measures. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: border city chief dismissed for Covid-19 failures as Ruili continues to report new cases

  • Gong Yunzun was demoted to first-level researcher after three outbreaks in city on Myanmar border, say Yunnan authorities
  • Two rounds of mass testing and vaccination drive in place to try to control outbreak

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 2:00pm, 8 Apr, 2021

