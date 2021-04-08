Gong Yunzun was dismissed from the top Communist Party job in Ruili because of his handling of coronavirus outbreaks and prevention measures. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: border city chief dismissed for Covid-19 failures as Ruili continues to report new cases
- Gong Yunzun was demoted to first-level researcher after three outbreaks in city on Myanmar border, say Yunnan authorities
- Two rounds of mass testing and vaccination drive in place to try to control outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus China
