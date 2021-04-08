Xiang Xin, chief executive of China Innovation Investment, was charged with money laundering, along with his wife. Photo: CWH Xiang Xin, chief executive of China Innovation Investment, was charged with money laundering, along with his wife. Photo: CWH
Taiwan charges Hong Kong execs with money laundering, is probing spying claims

  • Couple held since late 2019, who are executives of Hong Kong-listed company, are accused of laundering US$26 million
  • Prosecutors investigating claims they helped Beijing interfere with democracy in Hong Kong and Taiwan, made by self-proclaimed former mainland spy Wang Liqiang

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 3:35pm, 8 Apr, 2021

