Xiang Xin, chief executive of China Innovation Investment, was charged with money laundering, along with his wife. Photo: CWH
Taiwan charges Hong Kong execs with money laundering, is probing spying claims
- Couple held since late 2019, who are executives of Hong Kong-listed company, are accused of laundering US$26 million
- Prosecutors investigating claims they helped Beijing interfere with democracy in Hong Kong and Taiwan, made by self-proclaimed former mainland spy Wang Liqiang
