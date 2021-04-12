A suburb of Guiyang city, in the southwestern province of Guizhou, is one of five pilot zones in China demonstrating a model for green energy. Photo: Simon Song A suburb of Guiyang city, in the southwestern province of Guizhou, is one of five pilot zones in China demonstrating a model for green energy. Photo: Simon Song
A suburb of Guiyang city, in the southwestern province of Guizhou, is one of five pilot zones in China demonstrating a model for green energy. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Politics

China’s trial green zones show power of asset-backed financing

  • Pilot projects in six provinces are delivering cheaper energy while unlocking billions in funding through green loans
  • Experts say early success could be used as a model in other parts of the country to help meet 2060 carbon target

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A suburb of Guiyang city, in the southwestern province of Guizhou, is one of five pilot zones in China demonstrating a model for green energy. Photo: Simon Song A suburb of Guiyang city, in the southwestern province of Guizhou, is one of five pilot zones in China demonstrating a model for green energy. Photo: Simon Song
A suburb of Guiyang city, in the southwestern province of Guizhou, is one of five pilot zones in China demonstrating a model for green energy. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE