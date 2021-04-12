A suburb of Guiyang city, in the southwestern province of Guizhou, is one of five pilot zones in China demonstrating a model for green energy. Photo: Simon Song
China’s trial green zones show power of asset-backed financing
- Pilot projects in six provinces are delivering cheaper energy while unlocking billions in funding through green loans
- Experts say early success could be used as a model in other parts of the country to help meet 2060 carbon target
