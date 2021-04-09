China aims to dismantle networks for fundraising and attracting gamblers. Photo: Shutterstock China aims to dismantle networks for fundraising and attracting gamblers. Photo: Shutterstock
China aims to dismantle networks for fundraising and attracting gamblers. Photo: Shutterstock
Macau
China /  Politics

China’s crackdown on cross-border gambling aims for payment platforms and others abetting

  • Ministry of Public Security says strict new anti-gambling measures will protect social stability and China’s national image
  • Around 110,000 people detained over 17,000 cases related to cross-border gambling, reports state media

Topic |   Macau
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 6:10pm, 9 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China aims to dismantle networks for fundraising and attracting gamblers. Photo: Shutterstock China aims to dismantle networks for fundraising and attracting gamblers. Photo: Shutterstock
China aims to dismantle networks for fundraising and attracting gamblers. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE