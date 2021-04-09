China has been aggressively defending its Xinjiang policies in the face of rising global criticism. Photo: AFP China has been aggressively defending its Xinjiang policies in the face of rising global criticism. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang ‘internment camps’: research institute got it wrong, official says

  • 343 of 380 buildings named by Canberra-based Xinjiang Data Project as detention centres were schools, government buildings, hospitals, residential blocks or shops, Xinjiang government spokesman says
  • So-called Xinjiang-related databases are funded and run by anti-China organisations and forces, including the US, he says

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 9 Apr, 2021

China has been aggressively defending its Xinjiang policies in the face of rising global criticism. Photo: AFP China has been aggressively defending its Xinjiang policies in the face of rising global criticism. Photo: AFP
China has been aggressively defending its Xinjiang policies in the face of rising global criticism. Photo: AFP
