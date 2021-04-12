Chinese women have since 1951 been entitled to time off work following a miscarriage. Photo: Shutterstock Chinese women have since 1951 been entitled to time off work following a miscarriage. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese women have since 1951 been entitled to time off work following a miscarriage. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

analysis | Why are Chinese women stigmatised in work after having a miscarriage?

  • ‘Miscarriages are a natural and inevitable process of pregnancy. They should be normalised,’ gender studies professor says
  • Despite the legislation, women in China are often hesitant to take leave following a miscarriage due to stigma in the workplace, founder of women’s rights initiative says

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 8:00am, 12 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese women have since 1951 been entitled to time off work following a miscarriage. Photo: Shutterstock Chinese women have since 1951 been entitled to time off work following a miscarriage. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese women have since 1951 been entitled to time off work following a miscarriage. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE