The accident at the Fengyuan coal mine in Hutubi county happened about 6.10pm on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua The accident at the Fengyuan coal mine in Hutubi county happened about 6.10pm on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Safety in China
Xinjiang: 21 coal miners trapped underground as flooding cuts power

  • Accident happened about 6.10pm on Saturday as 29 people were carrying out upgrading works at the Fengyuan coal mine in Hutubi county, reports say
  • Eight people were rescued and the remaining miners have been located, but complex terrain is hampering efforts to reach them, CCTV says

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:26pm, 11 Apr, 2021

