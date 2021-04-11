The accident at the Fengyuan coal mine in Hutubi county happened about 6.10pm on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Xinjiang: 21 coal miners trapped underground as flooding cuts power
- Accident happened about 6.10pm on Saturday as 29 people were carrying out upgrading works at the Fengyuan coal mine in Hutubi county, reports say
- Eight people were rescued and the remaining miners have been located, but complex terrain is hampering efforts to reach them, CCTV says
