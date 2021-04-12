China has been accused of using mass detention camps in the region. Photo: AFP China has been accused of using mass detention camps in the region. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang
China /  Politics

Xinjiang court to hear defamation case against German researcher Adrian Zenz over forced labour claims

  • The law suit, which has been endorsed by Beijing, claims the US-based academic’s work caused significant losses to Shache Xiongying Textile Limited
  • Zenz says case is ‘ridiculous’ and highlights how desperate China is after being accused of committing genocide against the Muslim Uygur population

Jun Mai in Beijing and Linda Lew

Updated: 9:30pm, 12 Apr, 2021

