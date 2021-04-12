China has been accused of using mass detention camps in the region. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang court to hear defamation case against German researcher Adrian Zenz over forced labour claims
- The law suit, which has been endorsed by Beijing, claims the US-based academic’s work caused significant losses to Shache Xiongying Textile Limited
- Zenz says case is ‘ridiculous’ and highlights how desperate China is after being accused of committing genocide against the Muslim Uygur population
Topic | Xinjiang
China has been accused of using mass detention camps in the region. Photo: AFP