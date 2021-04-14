Social media users created new Douban channels in the hope of resurrecting the feminist groups. Photo: Reuters
Women’s rights in China: closure of feminist Douban channels sparks anger
- ‘I firmly support my sisters on Douban, and oppose Douban’s cancellation of feminist channels,’ women’s rights supporter Zhou Xiaoxuan says
- Douban has closed at least eight feminist channels, citing extremism, and radical political views and ideological content, she says
