Social media users created new Douban channels in the hope of resurrecting the feminist groups. Photo: Reuters Social media users created new Douban channels in the hope of resurrecting the feminist groups. Photo: Reuters
Social media users created new Douban channels in the hope of resurrecting the feminist groups. Photo: Reuters
China Society
China /  Politics

Women’s rights in China: closure of feminist Douban channels sparks anger

  • ‘I firmly support my sisters on Douban, and oppose Douban’s cancellation of feminist channels,’ women’s rights supporter Zhou Xiaoxuan says
  • Douban has closed at least eight feminist channels, citing extremism, and radical political views and ideological content, she says

Topic |   China Society
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:43pm, 14 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Social media users created new Douban channels in the hope of resurrecting the feminist groups. Photo: Reuters Social media users created new Douban channels in the hope of resurrecting the feminist groups. Photo: Reuters
Social media users created new Douban channels in the hope of resurrecting the feminist groups. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE