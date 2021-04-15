Shenzhen is considering a proposal put forward by local lawmakers to extend free schooling to 12 years. Photo: Shutterstock Shenzhen is considering a proposal put forward by local lawmakers to extend free schooling to 12 years. Photo: Shutterstock
Shenzhen
Shenzhen considers offering 12 years of free education by 2025

  • Hi-tech hub would be one of a handful of mainland Chinese cities to introduce free schooling for all children
  • The government has come under fire for failing to provide enough public school places in the city

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 8:00am, 15 Apr, 2021

