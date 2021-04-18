A Uygur family rides on their way to school in western China’s Xinjiang region. Within some ethnic minority groups in China there is a divide between those who are educated in Mandarin and those who stay with their own language. Photo: AP Photo
Xinjiang’s ‘fourteenth ethnicity’ leave family language and culture for China’s opportunities
- Two men educated under the min kao han system tell of the benefits and pitfalls of being schooled in Mandarin rather than their Uygur and Kazakh languages
- Both say they are aware of systemic discrimination and re-education camps described by Beijing as anti-terrorism measures
A Uygur family rides on their way to school in western China’s Xinjiang region. Within some ethnic minority groups in China there is a divide between those who are educated in Mandarin and those who stay with their own language. Photo: AP Photo