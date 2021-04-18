A Uygur family rides on their way to school in western China’s Xinjiang region. Within some ethnic minority groups in China there is a divide between those who are educated in Mandarin and those who stay with their own language. Photo: AP Photo A Uygur family rides on their way to school in western China’s Xinjiang region. Within some ethnic minority groups in China there is a divide between those who are educated in Mandarin and those who stay with their own language. Photo: AP Photo
A Uygur family rides on their way to school in western China’s Xinjiang region. Within some ethnic minority groups in China there is a divide between those who are educated in Mandarin and those who stay with their own language. Photo: AP Photo
Xinjiang
China /  Politics

Xinjiang’s ‘fourteenth ethnicity’ leave family language and culture for China’s opportunities

  • Two men educated under the min kao han system tell of the benefits and pitfalls of being schooled in Mandarin rather than their Uygur and Kazakh languages
  • Both say they are aware of systemic discrimination and re-education camps described by Beijing as anti-terrorism measures

Topic |   Xinjiang
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 10:00pm, 18 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Uygur family rides on their way to school in western China’s Xinjiang region. Within some ethnic minority groups in China there is a divide between those who are educated in Mandarin and those who stay with their own language. Photo: AP Photo A Uygur family rides on their way to school in western China’s Xinjiang region. Within some ethnic minority groups in China there is a divide between those who are educated in Mandarin and those who stay with their own language. Photo: AP Photo
A Uygur family rides on their way to school in western China’s Xinjiang region. Within some ethnic minority groups in China there is a divide between those who are educated in Mandarin and those who stay with their own language. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE