President Xi Jinping pledged China would be carbon neutral by 2060. The nation must shift away from fossil fuel to meet the target. Photo: AP President Xi Jinping pledged China would be carbon neutral by 2060. The nation must shift away from fossil fuel to meet the target. Photo: AP
China gives green light to five nuclear units to cut carbon and aim for climate goals, sources say

  • State Council approved nuclear projects to be developed by China National Nuclear Corporation at a meeting on Wednesday
  • Safety official says nuclear power is necessary if China aims to have carbon emissions peak by 2030 and for the nation to be carbon neutral by 2060

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:43pm, 15 Apr, 2021

