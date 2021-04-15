President Xi Jinping pledged China would be carbon neutral by 2060. The nation must shift away from fossil fuel to meet the target. Photo: AP
China gives green light to five nuclear units to cut carbon and aim for climate goals, sources say
- State Council approved nuclear projects to be developed by China National Nuclear Corporation at a meeting on Wednesday
- Safety official says nuclear power is necessary if China aims to have carbon emissions peak by 2030 and for the nation to be carbon neutral by 2060
Topic | Energy
