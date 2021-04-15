Chinese state media have revealed that two mainland students at universities in Hong Kong had been arrested by the national security authority last year for taking part in the protests in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
China reveals foreigner jailed for 11 years, mainland students arrested over Hong Kong protests
- CCTV programme reports that Belize businessman Lee Henley Hu Xiang, who was prosecuted a year ago, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for role in Hong Kong
- News comes as China marks National Security Education Day, holding activities in Hong Kong to promote understanding of national security
Topic | Hong Kong politics
