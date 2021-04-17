Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong is set to occupy the Island Pacific Hotel in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong
exclusive | Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong takes over second hotel
- Island Pacific Hotel in Sai Ying Pun will provide ‘additional workspace’, source says
- Office has occupied the Metropark Hotel in Causeway Bay since July last year
Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong is set to occupy the Island Pacific Hotel in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong