Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong is set to occupy the Island Pacific Hotel in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong is set to occupy the Island Pacific Hotel in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong is set to occupy the Island Pacific Hotel in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China /  Politics

exclusive | Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong takes over second hotel

  • Island Pacific Hotel in Sai Ying Pun will provide ‘additional workspace’, source says
  • Office has occupied the Metropark Hotel in Causeway Bay since July last year

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 4:00pm, 17 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong is set to occupy the Island Pacific Hotel in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong is set to occupy the Island Pacific Hotel in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong is set to occupy the Island Pacific Hotel in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE