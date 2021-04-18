China’s falling birth rate is set to have a detrimental effect on the economy, a central bank adviser says. Photo: Bloomberg China’s falling birth rate is set to have a detrimental effect on the economy, a central bank adviser says. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s falling birth rate is set to have a detrimental effect on the economy, a central bank adviser says. Photo: Bloomberg
China facing economic crisis as population peak nears, PBOC adviser says

  • Consumption set to slump after population tops out in 2025, says Cai Fang, a member of the central bank’s monetary policy committee
  • Beijing must ‘increase labour participation and social security benefits’ for the elderly to shore up consumer demand, he says

Sidney Leng
Updated: 3:00pm, 18 Apr, 2021

