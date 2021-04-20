China is expected to join a climate change summit of global leaders on Thursday. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen China is expected to join a climate change summit of global leaders on Thursday. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Tracing China’s climate change journey from denial to decarbonisation

  • Earth Day’s virtual summit of world leaders could be an opportunity to establish Beijing’s green credentials
  • After decades of rejecting climate change, China is said to be eager to boost its image as a responsible global power

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 20 Apr, 2021

