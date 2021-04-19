Wen Jiabao said his mother had punished him for picking up a one cent coin. Photo: Reuters Wen Jiabao said his mother had punished him for picking up a one cent coin. Photo: Reuters
Wen Jiabao said his mother had punished him for picking up a one cent coin. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Former Chinese premier Wen Jiabao pays tribute to late mother who ‘taught me not to take what isn’t mine’

  • Wen wrote that his mother, who died last year, had shown him how to live a frugal, honest life after the hardships of his early years
  • Personal reflections of this kind are a rarity among senior Chinese leaders

Zhou Xin
Updated: 8:00pm, 19 Apr, 2021

