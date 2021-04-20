Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks to media in Taipei after the attack in April last year. Photo: Handout
Taiwanese men who attacked Hong Kong bookseller get longer jail terms after appeal
- Trio found guilty of assaulting and insulting Lam Wing-kee and damaging his belongings when they threw red paint at him in Taipei last year
- Lam says he believes he’s a target for pro-Beijing activists and he fears being attacked again because of his pro-democracy views
Topic | Hong Kong protests
