Wang Chen was responsible for shepherding the NPC to pass Hong Kong’s National Security Law and electoral reforms. Photo: Xinhua
China’s lawmakers told to vigorously study Xi Jinping’s legal theories
- National People’s Congress should use Xi’s ideas as ‘fundamental guidance’, Wang Chen, a top aide of the president, says in lecture to more than 250 lawmakers
- Remarks seen as effort to lift Xi’s status in the Communist Party’s history ahead of its centenary in July
Topic | Xi Jinping
Wang Chen was responsible for shepherding the NPC to pass Hong Kong’s National Security Law and electoral reforms. Photo: Xinhua