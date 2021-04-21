Wang Chen was responsible for shepherding the NPC to pass Hong Kong’s National Security Law and electoral reforms. Photo: Xinhua Wang Chen was responsible for shepherding the NPC to pass Hong Kong’s National Security Law and electoral reforms. Photo: Xinhua
China’s lawmakers told to vigorously study Xi Jinping’s legal theories

  • National People’s Congress should use Xi’s ideas as ‘fundamental guidance’, Wang Chen, a top aide of the president, says in lecture to more than 250 lawmakers
  • Remarks seen as effort to lift Xi’s status in the Communist Party’s history ahead of its centenary in July

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 6:45pm, 21 Apr, 2021

Wang Chen was responsible for shepherding the NPC to pass Hong Kong’s National Security Law and electoral reforms. Photo: Xinhua
