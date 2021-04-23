China’s President Xi Jinping said: “China will strictly control coal-fired power generation projects, and strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the 14th five-year plan period and phase it down in the 15th five-year plan period.” Photo: Shutterstock China’s President Xi Jinping said: “China will strictly control coal-fired power generation projects, and strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the 14th five-year plan period and phase it down in the 15th five-year plan period.” Photo: Shutterstock
China’s President Xi Jinping said: “China will strictly control coal-fired power generation projects, and strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the 14th five-year plan period and phase it down in the 15th five-year plan period.” Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

Global climate summit: Xi Jinping clears the air on China’s peak coal-power goal

  • In speech to Earth Summit, Xi says the country’s coal-fired power stations will be strictly controlled and then curtailed
  • Beijing is better to meet the climate promises it has already made rather than set new, more ambitious targets, say experts

Topic |   China’s climate change battle
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 7:50pm, 23 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s President Xi Jinping said: “China will strictly control coal-fired power generation projects, and strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the 14th five-year plan period and phase it down in the 15th five-year plan period.” Photo: Shutterstock China’s President Xi Jinping said: “China will strictly control coal-fired power generation projects, and strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the 14th five-year plan period and phase it down in the 15th five-year plan period.” Photo: Shutterstock
China’s President Xi Jinping said: “China will strictly control coal-fired power generation projects, and strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the 14th five-year plan period and phase it down in the 15th five-year plan period.” Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE