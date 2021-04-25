China is determined to reduce its dependence on the US for technology. Photo: Shutterstock China is determined to reduce its dependence on the US for technology. Photo: Shutterstock
China is determined to reduce its dependence on the US for technology. Photo: Shutterstock
China pledges greater protection for hi-tech intellectual property

  • ‘It is a must for the sake of our future development and competitiveness,’ head of the National Intellectual Property Administration says
  • Improved IPR protection will be part of country’s five-year plan for 2021-25 and longer strategy through 2035, he says

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:03pm, 25 Apr, 2021

