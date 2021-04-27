Government bodies, defence contractors and social groups are expected to be listed by China’s Ministry of State Security as having to adhere to new counter-espionage regulations to prevent infiltration. Photo: Getty Images
China opens new front in national fight against spy threats
- Ministry of State Security is identifying key entities – firms, groups, government departments – to help protect state secrets
- New regulation allows national security apparatus to install devices where needed or dismantle devices and hardware where necessary
