Chinese agri-tycoon Sun Dawu faces trial after land dispute with state farm

  • Police in Hebei province detained the Dawu Group chief and a number of associates last year and said their cases will now be referred to prosecutors
  • One of Sun’s legal advisers says they appear to have avoided prosecution under anti-gang laws – something lawyers had feared would ‘destroy’ the business

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 11:30pm, 26 Apr, 2021

Sun Dawu’s business is a major agricultural producer in Hebei province. Photo: Handout
