Local retirees sing Red Army revolutionary songs in Zunyi in southwestern China’s Guizhou province on April 12, 2021. The group, aged from their late 50s to over 80, gather regularly to sing to tourists visiting the nearby Zunyi Memorial Museum. Photo: AP
China’s Communist Party pilgrims mark centenary in wave of Red tourism at historic sites
- The cradle of the Chinese revolution is drawing tourists and party faithful, boosted by 2021 Party celebrations and China’s post-pandemic rebound
- Party leaders, historians and educators are pushing to reach young people, to boost their interest in modern Chinese history
Topic | Xi Jinping
