President Xi Jinping has declared China’s climate goals on the international stage but the issue of coal use continues to mar the country’s climate ambitions - or at least perceptions around them. Photo: EPA-EFE
China will phase out coal but for now it’s essential in the energy mix: senior climate official
- Environment ministry’s head of climate change says coal-fired power stations are needed to ensure stability of supply in move towards peak emissions
- China must balance environmental goals with other priorities, such as economic growth and easing poverty, says Li Gao
Topic | Climate change
President Xi Jinping has declared China’s climate goals on the international stage but the issue of coal use continues to mar the country’s climate ambitions - or at least perceptions around them. Photo: EPA-EFE